New Beginnings Acquisition (NYSE:NBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of New Beginnings Acquisition (NYSE:NBA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NBA. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of New Beginnings Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of New Beginnings Acquisition in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NBA stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. New Beginnings Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02.

In other New Beginnings Acquisition news, CEO Michael Liebowitz bought 10,000 shares of New Beginnings Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Beginnings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in New Beginnings Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in New Beginnings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Beginnings Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in New Beginnings Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $407,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Beginnings Acquisition

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

