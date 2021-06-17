New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,460,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 45,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,182,000 after acquiring an additional 63,541,185 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 736.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,866,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 931.3% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 32,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. CLSA assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.99.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

