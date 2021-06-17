New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 55,868 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,868 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $10,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 136,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $51,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,893.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James W. Liken purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $169,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAPO opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $616.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of -1.62. Vapotherm, Inc. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $54.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.68.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 35.95% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

