New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.34 Million Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in IAA were worth $11,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter worth $83,360,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IAA by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,039 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in IAA by 5,426.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 849,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after acquiring an additional 834,357 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in IAA by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,858,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,736,000 after acquiring an additional 433,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the first quarter worth $21,467,000.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $53.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.73. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

