New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of EastGroup Properties worth $10,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65,906 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 944,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,335,000 after acquiring an additional 62,020 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,033,000 after acquiring an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,038,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $168.04 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $113.47 and a one year high of $171.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.40.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

