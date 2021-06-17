New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 16,033 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $9,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $7,426,893,000. CRV LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $1,069,610,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $867,635,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,965,314.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,997,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,462,511 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $161.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.30. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The company has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.72.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

