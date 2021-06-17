New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 40,000 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $9,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $675,196,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,673.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 785,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after buying an additional 741,489 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 417.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,892,000 after buying an additional 689,100 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,222.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 675,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,205,000 after buying an additional 623,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $23,655,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

VNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

