New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $10,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.44.

NYSE CPB opened at $45.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

