Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 890 ($11.63). Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at GBX 866 ($11.31), with a volume of 67,647 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. The company has a market cap of £811.45 million and a P/E ratio of -159.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 848.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from Next Fifteen Communications Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.85%.

In other Next Fifteen Communications Group news, insider Peter Harris sold 14,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.22), for a total value of £113,874.84 ($148,778.21).

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

