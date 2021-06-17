NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the May 13th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 505,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

NGAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on NextGen Acquisition in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ NGAC opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91. NextGen Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

NextGen Acquisition Company Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

