NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the May 13th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 505,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.
NGAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on NextGen Acquisition in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.
NextGen Acquisition Company Profile
NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
