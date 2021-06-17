NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,070,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $142,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after buying an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,401,651,000 after buying an additional 454,108 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,752,404,000 after buying an additional 388,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.51.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $130.40 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.57 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $206.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

