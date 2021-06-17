Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Update

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the May 13th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NINOY shares. Citigroup raised Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nikon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

NINOY traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $10.77. 2,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,780. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89. Nikon has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

