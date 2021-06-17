Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives $51.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.82.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CLSA started coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded up $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.36. 64,748,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,171,047. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.18 and a beta of 2.55. NIO has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that NIO will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $666,462,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in NIO by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,242,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,126 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in NIO by 407,573.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,290,000 after buying an additional 8,497,915 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in NIO by 13.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,346,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,361,000 after buying an additional 897,541 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NIO by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,401,000 after buying an additional 1,603,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

