Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NPNYY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,709. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.46. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20.
About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha
Read More: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.