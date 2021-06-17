Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPNYY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,709. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.46. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20.

Get Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha alerts:

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides sea, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.