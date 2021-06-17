Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded by CICC Research to “Outperform”

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was upgraded by stock analysts at CICC Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.80 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous target price of $53.50. CICC Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

Get Noah alerts:

Noah stock opened at $44.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.40. Noah has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. Analysts predict that Noah will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,496,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,960,000 after buying an additional 15,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 15.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,900,000 after buying an additional 225,379 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 966,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,196,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after buying an additional 64,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Noah in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,858,000. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.