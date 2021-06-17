Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Gap Down to $19.35

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.35, but opened at $18.37. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 28,137 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

