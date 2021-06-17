Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,289,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 681,334 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $569,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,240 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.87. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

