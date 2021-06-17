Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,201 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.20% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $786,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,367,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 44,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $229.87 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $136.29 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.21.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

