Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$42.34. Northland Power shares last traded at C$41.63, with a volume of 559,885 shares changing hands.

NPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Northland Power to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94. The company has a market cap of C$9.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.64.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$612.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$599.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.7295853 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.42%.

Northland Power Company Profile (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

