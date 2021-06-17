Nuco.cloud Achieves Market Cap of $769,291.81 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a market cap of $769,291.81 and $549,623.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00058684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00139842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.88 or 0.00180182 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.30 or 0.00911323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,723.91 or 1.00141422 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

