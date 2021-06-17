Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NTRB remained flat at $$15.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Nutriband has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $95.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nutriband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. The company has a license agreement with Rambam Med-Tech Ltd.

