Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Given New C$100.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 31.27% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NTR. CSFB set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.40.

NTR opened at C$76.18 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a one year low of C$41.50 and a one year high of C$79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$72.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.44 billion and a PE ratio of 57.41.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.4442062 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

