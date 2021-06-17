Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Stock Position Reduced by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,052 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 362,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 26,220 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 63.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 14.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCA opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.39. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

