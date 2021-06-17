Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 421,900 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the May 13th total of 340,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 585.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,487. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

