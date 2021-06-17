Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the May 13th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Nuveen Senior Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $66,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSL. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,957,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000.

NYSE:NSL traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $5.79. 6,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,807. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $5.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

