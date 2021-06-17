NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$4.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVA. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.25 target price on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.23.

TSE:NVA traded down C$0.06 on Thursday, hitting C$3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,568,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.60. The company has a market cap of C$715.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19. NuVista Energy has a one year low of C$0.61 and a one year high of C$3.29.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$151.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$410,652.76.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

