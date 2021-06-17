Nuwellis (NUWE) versus The Competition Critical Analysis

Nuwellis (NASDAQ: NUWE) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Nuwellis to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuwellis and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $7.44 million -$15.84 million -0.42 Nuwellis Competitors $999.91 million $94.29 million 146.78

Nuwellis’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nuwellis. Nuwellis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Nuwellis has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis’ rivals have a beta of 20.18, suggesting that their average share price is 1,918% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nuwellis and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuwellis Competitors 211 885 1679 37 2.55

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 15.39%. Given Nuwellis’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nuwellis has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Nuwellis and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -213.34% -86.10% -72.93% Nuwellis Competitors -248.08% -28.68% -15.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.8% of Nuwellis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nuwellis rivals beat Nuwellis on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood set, and catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Austria, Brazil, Brunei, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Palestine, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

