Nyerium (NYEX) Reaches One Day Volume of $22.00

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Nyerium has a market cap of $101,700.35 and $22.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyerium coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nyerium has traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nyerium

Nyerium (CRYPTO:NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 38,640,515 coins and its circulating supply is 33,755,887 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

