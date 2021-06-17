Oak Associates Ltd. OH Boosts Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLNE. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,300,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,609,000 after buying an additional 172,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

NASDAQ:HLNE traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.54. 2,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.64 and a 1 year high of $97.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.61.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 52.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

