Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,081 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $386.30. 87,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,691. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.56. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIIB. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.03.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

