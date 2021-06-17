Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $4.66 Million Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lessened its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $879,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,106,899 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $14.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $261.98. 58,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.85. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.19 and a 12 month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.95.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.