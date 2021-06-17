Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $8.93 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,702,000 after purchasing an additional 126,918 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $7,071,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.92. 287,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,024,211. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a PE ratio of 292.75, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

