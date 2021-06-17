Oak Associates Ltd. OH Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 876,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after acquiring an additional 179,896 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,744,349,000 after acquiring an additional 460,821 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,680,798,000 after acquiring an additional 223,357 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.65. The company had a trading volume of 238,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,655,981. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.80. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $226.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total transaction of $4,870,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $177,079.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,782,860.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,670 shares of company stock worth $46,820,672 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

