Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 3,533 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 2.0% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $34,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.69. The company had a trading volume of 192,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.80. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.93 and a 1-year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.