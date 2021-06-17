Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.27

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.27 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 3277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.77.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $100.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.60 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 35.24%. Analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

