Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) (LON:OCT) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) (LON:OCT) were down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 827 ($10.80) and last traded at GBX 827 ($10.80). Approximately 70,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 622,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 832 ($10.87).

The company has a market capitalization of £4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,135.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 821.56.

About Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) (LON:OCT)

Octagonal Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides settlement, safe custody, and other ancillary services to investors, hedge funds, institutions, family offices, and high net worth individuals primarily in the United Kingdom. It also provides a range of wealth management, foreign exchange, stockbroking, corporate finance, and payment service solutions.

