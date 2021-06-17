Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.160–1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Okta also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.360–0.350 EPS.

Okta stock traded up $8.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,337. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Okta will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Okta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.35.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,150 shares of company stock worth $8,538,670. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

