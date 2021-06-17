Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $3.73 on Thursday, hitting $248.71. 25,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,310. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.07 and a fifty-two week high of $276.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.88.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

