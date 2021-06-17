Olin (NYSE:OLN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after UBS Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $47.94, but opened at $49.04. UBS Group now has a $62.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00. Olin shares last traded at $48.69, with a volume of 5,570 shares.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OLN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

In related news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,647.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Olin by 117.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

