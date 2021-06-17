ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Shares Up 6.2%

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) shot up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.75 and last traded at $37.75. 5,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 310,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.53.

Several brokerages have commented on ONTF. KeyCorp cut their target price on ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

Get ON24 alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.