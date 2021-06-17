Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Update

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 802,200 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the May 13th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ONCY has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 723.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.80. 6,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,963. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.76. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.83.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

