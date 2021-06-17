Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 306,400 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the May 13th total of 433,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 278.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

OPHLF stock remained flat at $$21.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95. Ono Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

