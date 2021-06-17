Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 306,400 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the May 13th total of 433,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 278.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

OPHLF stock remained flat at $$21.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95. Ono Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

