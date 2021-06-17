Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.080-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-46.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.12 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.300-0.380 EPS.

OOMA stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.27. 5,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,882. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77. Ooma has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $516.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on OOMA shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.80.

In other news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $84,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,982.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $98,365.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,882 shares of company stock worth $2,670,959 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

