Oppenheimer & Close LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC reduced its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,851 shares during the quarter. ESSA Bancorp accounts for 1.7% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned approximately 0.87% of ESSA Bancorp worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 55,220 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,877 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 17.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter A. Gray bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $30,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESSA Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,290. The company has a market capitalization of $172.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.51. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $18.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.77.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.23 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

Separately, TheStreet raised ESSA Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

