Oppenheimer & Close LLC Purchases 1,967 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Dorian LPG accounts for 8.0% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,603,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,313,000 after acquiring an additional 500,839 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter valued at $1,136,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter valued at $958,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 42.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 252,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 75,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 214.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 104,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 70,967 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LPG. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Dorian LPG stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.59. 11,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,218. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $599.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $15.46.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 29.30%.

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 93,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $1,215,330.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,927.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,079.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,390 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.