Oppenheimer & Close LLC Sells 6,700 Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC decreased its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,629 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a market cap of $58.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

