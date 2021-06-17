Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.95

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.95 and last traded at $52.84, with a volume of 3225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $699.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.24.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $373.28 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 11.50%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey J. Alfano sold 26,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,335,961.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,438.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 18,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $902,620.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 96.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 44.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

