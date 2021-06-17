Options Media Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPMG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Options Media Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPMG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 424,500 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the May 13th total of 510,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS OPMG remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,445,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,869,391. Options Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

About Options Media Group

Options Media Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mobile software applications in the United States and Canada. It offers PhoneGuard anti-texting software, a mobile phone control management software suite, which is designed to prevent texting and emailing while driving, as well as offers parents and employers the ability to monitor the driving habits of mobile phone users to prevent speeding.

