Options Media Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPMG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Options Media Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPMG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 424,500 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the May 13th total of 510,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS OPMG remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,445,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,869,391. Options Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
About Options Media Group
Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Options Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Options Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.