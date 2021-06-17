Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.62.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.72. Oracle has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,320,000 shares of company stock valued at $625,629,100 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after purchasing an additional 407,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after purchasing an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.