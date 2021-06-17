Origin Asset Management LLP Boosts Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Origin Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 468,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 359,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 90,454 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPX. Truist raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Insiders have sold 197,476 shares of company stock worth $7,575,176 over the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPX traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $37.08. 72,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

